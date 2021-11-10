How to watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Minnesota Timberwolves match up with the Golden State Warriors Wednesday in a showdown between two teams looking to get back to previous levels of success. The Timberwolves want to make it back to the postseason, while the Warriors have visions of another NBA championship. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. If you are in a local market, you can watch the game on Bally Sports North in Minnesota and NBC Sports Bay Area in Golden State.

Minnesota’s early start has been somewhat rocky, likely due to some transition issues between new regimes at the front office and ownership level. Karl-Anthony Towns remains a beast, while Anthony Edwards is starting to come into his own. D’Angelo Russell missed some games with ankle issues but is back in the fold for the Timberwolves.

Golden State has contributors at every level, from an MVP favorite in Stephen Curry to a Most Improved Player candidate in Jordan Poole. Draymond Green is showing DPOY potential, and Otto Porter Jr. is starting to get hot from deep. The Warriors have excellent depth and are still missing two key pieces in James Wiseman and Klay Thompson. This team is looking like it’s for real.