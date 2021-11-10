 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Kings PF Marvin Bagley refused to check into game vs. Suns, clearly frustrated with role in organization

Head coach Luke Walton said he’s been in communication with Bagley.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns
Marvin Bagley III of the Sacramento Kings warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns on OCTOBER 27, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

If you forgot about Marvin Bagley’s attempt to get out of the Sacramento Kings organization, you’re not alone. The entire league outside of the franchise involved has completely ignored the issue, largely due to Bagley’s lack of development over three seasons in the NBA and the Kings being generally bad.

The tension between player and franchise took another turn Monday when Bagley refused to enter the game, according to ABC10’s Sean Cunningham.

Ahead of the season’s first game, Bagley’s agent had released a statement saying the Kings had no plans for the player. It’s clear the frustration has built on both sides, as Bagley is now refusing to play when the Kings are clearly wanting him on the floor. Head coach Luke Walton, who by the way is on the hot seat, said he is going to keep communication with Bagley inside the organization.

The odd thing about of all this is Bagley has no leverage. There’s no trade market materializing for him. The Kings probably would like to deal him but they’re not getting anything outside of better team chemistry in return. That’s a tough pill to swallow for the former No. 2 overall pick.

We’ll see how this situation plays out but it’s safe to say Bagley will not be a part of whatever the future holds for Sacramento.

