Report: Kings PF Marvin Bagley refused to check into game vs. Suns, clearly frustrated with role in organization

If you forgot about Marvin Bagley’s attempt to get out of the Sacramento Kings organization, you’re not alone. The entire league outside of the franchise involved has completely ignored the issue, largely due to Bagley’s lack of development over three seasons in the NBA and the Kings being generally bad.

The tension between player and franchise took another turn Monday when Bagley refused to enter the game, according to ABC10’s Sean Cunningham.

Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday's game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.



I didn't report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.



Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 11, 2021

Ahead of the season’s first game, Bagley’s agent had released a statement saying the Kings had no plans for the player. It’s clear the frustration has built on both sides, as Bagley is now refusing to play when the Kings are clearly wanting him on the floor. Head coach Luke Walton, who by the way is on the hot seat, said he is going to keep communication with Bagley inside the organization.

The odd thing about of all this is Bagley has no leverage. There’s no trade market materializing for him. The Kings probably would like to deal him but they’re not getting anything outside of better team chemistry in return. That’s a tough pill to swallow for the former No. 2 overall pick.

We’ll see how this situation plays out but it’s safe to say Bagley will not be a part of whatever the future holds for Sacramento.