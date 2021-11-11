How to watch Thursday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV’s Thursday doubleheader features an Atlantic division clash in the early game ahead of two contenders meeting in the late tip. The Toronto Raptors meet the Philadelphia 76ers with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET prior to the Miami Heat facing the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both Toronto and Miami are on the second game of a back-to-back set.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Both the Raptors and 76ers have personnel issues heading into this contest. Pascal Siakam won’t play for Toronto due to rest, while Philadelphia has several players sidelined due to COVID protocols. The Raptors should have the edge here though, because 2020-21 MVP finalist Joel Embiid is out due to COVID.

The Heat are looking like a title contender early in the season and hope to complete this back-to-back set with a victory after a loss Wednesday to the Lakers. Miami could be without Jimmy Butler as the forward sprained his ankle Wednesday. The Clippers have held their own with Kawhi Leonard sidelined. Paul George is putting up excellent numbers with 26.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and will be the key for Los Angeles in this contest.