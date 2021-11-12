How to watch Bulls vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Chicago Bulls will head to the West Coast to take on the Golden State Warriors in a matchup of top teams in the NBA. The game will start at 10 p.m. at Chase Center in San Francisco, California on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Bulls will be without another key starter for this matchup. Center Nikola Vucevic was placed into health and safety protocols after testing positive for Covid-19. He is expected to miss at least 10 days and won’t play Friday vs. the Dubs. Chances are we’ll see more of Alize Johnson and Tony Bradley against Golden State.

The Warrior are also dealing with the potential loss of their “center” in this game. Draymond Green is dealing with a thigh contusion and is listed as questionable to play. He was forced to leave Wednesday night’s win over the Timberwolves in the second half. If Green sits, the Warriors should look to Nemanja Bjelica and Andre Iguodala with Kevon Looney operating as the primary big.