How to watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers via live online stream

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in L.A. to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday night.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. If you are in a local market, you can watch the game on Bally Sports North in Minnesota and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles.

The T-Wolves are back in that same ‘ol place again — trending toward the bottom of the Western Conference. Minnesota has lost six games in a row after falling to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. The bright spot is the Timberwolves clearly don’t have to worry about Anthony Edwards panning out. He’s leading the team in scoring averaging 25.9 points per game. It’s not on the most efficient numbers, but remember, Edwards is only 20 years old.

The Lakers have ripped off two wins in a row to improve to 7-5 heading into Friday night. LeBron James remains sidelined with that abdominal strain but should be back in the lineup some time next week. In the mean time, the Lakers will continue to lean on Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. Russ has a triple-double in each of the past two wins. AD has a double-double in each of the past two games, scoring a combined 56 points.