How to watch Saturday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV’s Saturday doubleheader features the Utah Jazz taking on the Miami Heat in the early game before the Boston Celtics meet the Cleveland Cavaliers to cap off the set. The Jazz and Heat will play at 5:00 p.m. ET, with the Celtics and Cavaliers tipping off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Both the Jazz and Heat will feel they are championship contenders in the early part of this season. Jimmy Butler is questionable to play in this contest with an ankle injury, so Miami could be missing its best player. Utah has dealt with some injuries as well but Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley appear to be healthy and hope to contend with a tough Heat defense in this one.

The Celtics and Cavaliers are both entering the second game of a back-to-back set. Boston got an overtime win against a shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks team Friday, while the Cavs blew out the Pistons. Cleveland has been a big surprise this season, with its young core playing well together on both ends of the floor. The Celtics have the best player on the floor in Jayson Tatum but there’s been some early chemistry issues under new head coach Ime Udoka.