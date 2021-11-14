How to watch Spurs vs. Lakers via live online stream

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers meet Sunday in a matchup of two teams struggling to find their identity right now. The Spurs are in an unfamiliar position organizationally with a young team going through a rebuild, while the Lakers are dealing with injuries and poor defensive showings from their experienced roster. Tipoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. If you are in a local market, you can watch the game on Bally Sports Southwest in San Antonio and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles.

The Spurs had an embarrassing loss last Sunday to the Thunder. They went 1-1 during the week with a win over the Kings before a loss to the Mavericks. Keldon Johnson and Dejounte Murray look like anchors for a future contender but it’s hard to tell who else will be around in a bigger role going forward.

The Lakers are coming off an abysmal game against the Timberwolves, where they got outscored 40-12 in the third quarter. Anthony Davis blasted the team’s defensive effort and with LeBron James sidelined, it’s hard to see how the Lakers improve on that side of the floor much. This roster will still need more time to adjust to new players but patience is already starting to wear thin.