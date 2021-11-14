How to watch Warriors vs. Hornets via live online stream

The Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets meet for the second and final time during the 2021-22 season Sunday with a 7:00 p.m. ET tip. The Warriors won the previous meeting between the teams 114-92.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. If you are in a local market, you can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area in Golden State and Bally Sports Southeast in Charlotte.

Golden State is looking like the best team in the league once again, with Stephen Curry and company winning games easily. The Warriors still aren’t operating at full strength, as Klay Thompson and James Wiseman have yet to take the floor this year. Both are reportedly close to returning, so the league will have a better understanding of this team in the coming months.

The Hornets have dealt with their fair share of injuries early as well but continue to remain in the Eastern conference mix. LaMelo Ball is building off his Rookie of the Year campaign, and Miles Bridges has evolved as a more complete player. Veterans Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are maintaining their solid play. If the Hornets can improve defensively, they’ll be able to create some separation between themselves and other playoff contenders.