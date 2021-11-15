How to watch Monday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV’s Monday doubleheader features two matchups of playoff and championship contenders. The Denver Nuggets hope to keep winning ways going when they face the Dallas Mavericks in the early game before the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers complete the second game of a back-to-back set for both teams in the nightcap. The first game is set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET with the second game following that one up at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The two teams met earlier in the season, with the Nuggets claiming a huge victory. Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are MVP candidates leading two teams who are getting hot. The Nuggets won Sunday against the Trail Blazers for their fifth straight victory, while the Mavericks have won four of their last five games.

The Bulls have come back down to Earth a bit after a hot start but got a much-needed win Sunday against a Clippers team riding a seven-game winning streak. The Lakers also got a win Sunday, handling the Spurs with relative ease. Alex Caruso will be hoping for a big game, as the new Chicago guard was reportedly low-balled by the Lakers in free agency which caused him to change teams.