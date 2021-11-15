How to watch Bulls vs. Lakers via live online stream

NBA TV’s Monday doubleheader will conclude with the Chicago Bulls taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, with tipoff set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will be completing back-to-back sets in this game, so there could be a few tired legs at the end of this game.

The Bulls got a big win over the Clippers, who had won seven straight coming into Sunday’s game. Chicago has gotten off to some slow starts of late before mounting furious comebacks. Nikola Vucevic is out due to COVID, but guard Coby White is expected to make his return to the lineup. Alex Caruso, the former Laker who joined the Bulls in free agency, will hope for a big game.

It’s been a rough start for the Lakers, who are still waiting on LeBron James to return. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook continue to lead the charge offensively, but LA’s defensive issues are becoming more and more glaring. Davis blasted the group publicly after terrible showing Friday against the Timberwolves, and the Lakers responded Sunday with a win over the Spurs. Let’s see if LA can keep that effort up against a better offensive team.