NBA Power Rankings: No. 1 Warriors meet No. 2 Nets in fifth week of the season

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings after the fourth week of the 2021-22 regular season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant in the first quarter of an NBA game at Chase Center, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in San Francisco, Calif.
Santiago Mejia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

With four weeks of the 2021-22 NBA season done, we’re starting to see more movement on both ends of the league when it comes to team strength. The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets have begun to separate themselves as the class of the NBA, even if their records don’t indicate clear dominance. NBA fans will be in store for a great Week 5 contest as the Warriors travel to Brooklyn Tuesday for a showdown with the Nets.

The Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns round out the top five in the power rankings. The Suns are on an eight-game winning streak, doing much of their work without star center Deandre Ayton. Ayton is dealing with a leg injury and will hopefully return soon. The Los Angeles Clippers have also been on fire, winning seven straight games before losing to the Bulls Sunday.

On the flip side of the standings, the Houston Rockets sit at one win while the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves with two. The Pelicans did get Brandon Ingram back but are still waiting for Zion Williamson. The Rockets are going to start taking inquiries on their veteran players like Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and John Wall soon.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 5 of the NBA season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 5

Rank Team Previous Rank
1 Golden State Warriors 1
2 Brooklyn Nets 4
3 Utah Jazz 5
4 Denver Nuggets 6
5 Phoenix Suns 12
6 Chicago Bulls 7
7 Milwaukee Bucks 9
8 Miami Heat 2
9 Philadephia 76ers 3
10 Los Angeles Lakers 11
11 Los Angeles Clippers 16
12 Washington Wizards 10
13 Dallas Mavericks 14
14 Cleveland Cavaliers 18
15 New York Knicks 8
16 Charlotte Hornets 15
17 Atlanta Hawks 13
18 Memphis Grizzlies 17
19 Toronto Raptors 20
20 Boston Celtics 21
21 Indiana Pacers 24
22 Portland Trail Blazers 19
23 Minnesota Timberwolves 23
24 Sacramento Kings 22
25 San Antonio Spurs 25
26 Oklahoma City Thunder 29
27 Orlando Magic 26
28 Detroit Pistons 27
29 New Orleans Pelicans 30
30 Houston Rockets 28

