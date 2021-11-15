NBA Power Rankings: No. 1 Warriors meet No. 2 Nets in fifth week of the season

With four weeks of the 2021-22 NBA season done, we’re starting to see more movement on both ends of the league when it comes to team strength. The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets have begun to separate themselves as the class of the NBA, even if their records don’t indicate clear dominance. NBA fans will be in store for a great Week 5 contest as the Warriors travel to Brooklyn Tuesday for a showdown with the Nets.

The Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns round out the top five in the power rankings. The Suns are on an eight-game winning streak, doing much of their work without star center Deandre Ayton. Ayton is dealing with a leg injury and will hopefully return soon. The Los Angeles Clippers have also been on fire, winning seven straight games before losing to the Bulls Sunday.

On the flip side of the standings, the Houston Rockets sit at one win while the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves with two. The Pelicans did get Brandon Ingram back but are still waiting for Zion Williamson. The Rockets are going to start taking inquiries on their veteran players like Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and John Wall soon.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 5 of the NBA season.