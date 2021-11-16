How to watch Warriors vs. Nets via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets with tip off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on WatchTNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season and currently in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 11-2. Golden State suffered their second loss of the season on Sunday night to the Charlotte Hornets. All-Star point guard Stephen Curry is the second-leading scorer in the NBA with 28.1 points per game.

The Nets are currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10-4, despite no Kyrie Irving on the floor. Brooklyn has won four out of their last five games and are being led by Kevin Durant and James Harden. Durant leads the NBA in scoring with 29.6 points per game on 58.6% shooting from the field.