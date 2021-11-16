How to watch 76ers vs. Jazz via live online stream

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-6) will take on the Utah Jazz (8-5) on the road at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Sixers’ hot start to the season has cooled off as they’re currently riding a four-game losing streak and looking to get back on track. The Jazz are coming off a 111-105 loss to the Miami Heat and will hope to bounce back after dropping their second home result of the season. The game will be broadcast on TNT with a 10:00 p.m. ET start time.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on WatchTNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The 76ers started the season strong, but a string of absences has seen them lose their last four in a row. Joel Embiid has been under the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 8 and will miss his fifth straight game. There’s an obvious direct correlation between Embiid’s absence and the Sixers’ losing streak, as they’ve lost all four games since the big man has been sidelined. They’ll also be without Matisse Thybulle (health & safety protocols), Danny Green (hamstring), and Ben Simmons who hasn’t played a minute all season as his saga continues. Andre Drummond has stepped up in Embiid’s absence, averaging 12 points, 17.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game without Joel on the floor, but Philly hasn’t been able to put a win together in that span.

The Utah Jazz are in a slump themselves, going 1-4 in their last five outings, with their only win coming against the Hawks last week. Their once-elite defense has been one of the worst in the league through their last five games, which is surprising given the quality of defense guys like Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and Donovan Mitchell can put out. Mitchell has also been vital for the team’s offense as expected, averaging 25.6 points per game through Utah’s first 13 outings of the season. Last season’s Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has also stepped up, putting up double digit points in his last three games, capping off that run with 25 points against the Miami Heat.