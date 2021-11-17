How to watch Lakers vs. Bucks via live online stream

The Los Angeles Lakers look to grab back-to-back wins when they meet the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday. The showcase will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Unfortunately for the Lakers, LeBron James is still out due to an abdominal strain. He’ll likely be back Friday, meaning the Lakers will have to find another way to deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo in this game.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Lakers have had their fair share of struggles during the early part of this season. Russell Westbrook continues to be an up-and-down player, while Anthony Davis tries to anchor a defense on his own. James’ absence is hurting this LA rotation significantly, as the team’s role players haven’t stepped up yet.

The Bucks likely get Khris Middleton back after his bout with COVID, although Brook Lopez remains out. Milwaukee’s star is still intact for now, and that’s all the Bucks really need to be competitive. Antetokounmpo is continuing to excel as he leads the Bucks on a quest to repeat as NBA champions.