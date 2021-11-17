How to watch ESPN NBA games on Wednesday night via live stream

NBA on ESPN continues Wednesday with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening game with the Dallas Mavericks meeting the Phoenix Suns in the late contest. LeBron James and Luka Doncic, two of the NBA’s biggest stars, won’t feature in Wednesday’s action due to injuries.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will once again be tasked with leading the Lakers in this contest against the Bucks. Milwaukee does get Khris Middleton back after a stint with COVID, providing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday with more support. Both teams are struggling in the standings at the moment and desperately need a win.

The Suns have quietly been one of the best teams in the West despite missing center Deandre Ayton. Chris Paul and Devin Booker are picking up where they left off last season, and Phoenix’s role players are hitting their stride of late. The Mavericks will have to work through Doncic’s injury, with Kristaps Porzingis needing to pick up most of the slack.