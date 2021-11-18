How to watch 76ers vs. Nuggets via live online stream

NBA TV will host Thursday’s contest between the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets. This was originally supposed to be a great matchup between MVP finalist Joel Embiid and reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, but the former is sidelined due to a COVID outbreak in the Philly camp. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

This COVID outbreak has come at a poor time for the 76ers, who were surging to the top of the Eastern conference prior to it. Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and others sidelined because of it. Harris has returned and will be the key for Philadelphia in this game. He and Tyrese Maxey will be tasked with keeping up the scoring for the Sixers.

Jokic is following up his MVP campaign with another solid effort, even as the cast around him continues to underwhelm. Michael Porter Jr. remains out with a back injury, and Jamal Murray might not play this season although he is expected to be back in February or March. It’s tough to see how this team reaches its potential in the playoffs, but the league MVP is enough to see the Nuggets through the regular season without many problems.