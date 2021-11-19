 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Warriors vs. Pistons via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Friday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 18, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 104-89.&nbsp; Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors continue their road trip at Little Caesars Arena with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. If you are in a local market, you can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area in Golden State and Bally Sports Detroit in Detroit.

The Dubs have dominated the NBA this season and are doing well on this current road trip, winning two of three games so far. The past two wins have come against the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. Last night vs. the Cavs, Stephen Curry went from questionable to play to dropping 40 points in a comeback win. He hit 9 three-pointers for the second straight game.

The Pistons are coming off an old school 97-89 win over the Indiana Pacers. Since making his debut, rookie Cade Cunningham has had his ups and downs. He’s averaging a modest 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists on poor shooting splits. Cunningham is making plays and the Pistons have won three of the past five games.

More From DraftKings Nation