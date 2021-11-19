How to watch Lakers vs. Celtics via live online stream

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics renew their long-standing rivalry on Friday night at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Lakers have lost three of their past four games but should get LeBron James back into the lineup tonight. He’s been sidelined with an abdominal strain for the past few weeks while the Lakers try to tread above .500. Los Angeles is 8-8 and 1-3 on the road this season. The good news is James should be back and Talen Horton-Tucker has been playing lights out. He scored 25 points with 12 rebounds in 39 minutes in the Lakers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week.

The Celtics are also treading around .500 so far this season, dealing with injuries and adjusting to a new head coach. Ime Udoka’s tenure in Boston hasn’t gotten off to the greatest start. The Celtics have also spent most of the season without SG Jaylen Brown, who is questionable to play in tonight’s game. He’s been out since Nov. 4 due to a hamstring injury.