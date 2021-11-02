How to watch Rockets vs. Lakers via live online stream

The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets will run it back on the second end of a home-and-home set on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. The Lakers won the first act of the set 95-85 on Sunday night. The Lake Show had the Big 3 at full strength for what seems like the first time in a long time. LeBron James enters Tuesday night questionable to play with that ankle injury.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. The game will be broadcasted locally on AT&T SportsNet Southwest in Houston and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles.

In the previous meeting, the Lakers’ defense was able to shut down the Rockets entirely. Rookie Jalen Green was held in check with just 6 points and the Rockets had 25 total turnovers while shooting 6-of-28 from long range. Another defensive effort like that would be ideal from Los Angeles.

The big question still remains on the offensive end for L.A. LeBron hasn’t been 100 percent and neither has Anthony Davis, but this team has a lot of growing to do. Russell Westbrook is starting to turn things around but remains himself — inefficient and inconsistent from outside. Even in the win, James and AD combined to shoot 13-of-36 from the floor, which isn’t cutting it. This Lakers team can’t survive when Carmelo Anthony is their best outside shooter (and perhaps best pure scorer?).