How to watch TNT NBA games on Tuesday night via live stream

The NBA has another Tuesday night TNT slate as to not have to compete with Thursday Night Football. On the slate we’ve got a 2006 NBA Finals rematch (people don’t forget) and Chris Paul (sort of) facing his former team? Luka Doncic vs. Jimmy Butler and the defending West champs putting the New Orleans Pelicans in a deeper hole in the standings while Zion Williamson recovers from foot surgery.

The Dallas Mavericks may be without two big men for their matchup vs. the Heat on Tuesday. Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis are both dealing with back injuries. Kleber is already out and Porzingis’ status will likely be decided closer to tip-off. The Miami Heat could get Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after he missed the last game due to a knee injury.

Miami has been one of the best teams in the NBA through the first two weeks of the season. The Heat have held opponents to under 100 points in four of six games this season. Butler has a pretty strong case to be in the MVP conversation right now. He’s averaging 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and, yep, almost 3.0 steals per game. Dallas has also been surprisingly good on defense but Doncic has yet to really go bonkers this season. He’s only averaging 22.5 points per game and not anywhere near a triple-double, which we aren’t accustomed to so far in his career.

The Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are both toward the bottom half of the West standings. it’s still early for the Suns. It’s getting a little too late for the Pelicans. New Orleans has been without Williamson to start the season and he’s expected to miss at least another 2-3 weeks due to his healing foot. By that time, they might as well just shut him down for another season and think about who you can get from the Knicks now.