How to watch Hornets vs. Hawks via live online stream

NBA TV will host Saturday’s Southeast division contest between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks. These two teams both have playoff aspirations after last season’s performances, and will feature two star point guards in this clash. This will be the second game of a back-to-back set for Charlotte, while Atlanta last played Wednesday.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Hornets are coming off an impressive win Friday over the Pacers, sending the team to 10-7 on the season. Charlotte has won five straight games since losing to the Lakers in overtime a few weeks ago. LaMelo Ball is building well on his Rookie of the Year campaign, while Miles Bridges is evolving as a player. The team is also getting healthy again, so watch for the Hornets to stay in this part of the standings for a while.

It has been a disappointing start for the Hawks, who made it to the Eastern conference finals a season ago. Trae Young remains one of the top scorers in the game but the supporting cast has failed to take the next step. De’Andre Hunter’s injury further complicates matters for Atlanta, who has plenty of offensive wing players that don’t quite stack up well defensively.