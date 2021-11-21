How to watch Lakers vs. Pistons via live online stream

The Los Angeles Lakers hope to get back on track when they meet the Detroit Pistons Sunday. The Lakers are coming off a tough loss to the Celtics and need a win to give themselves some confidence moving forward. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. If you are in a local market, you can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles or Bally Sports Detroit in Detroit.

LeBron James returned in Friday’s contest against Boston but that was not enough as the Lakers collapsed in the second half. This team’s offense has been humming, so the problem lies mostly on the other side of the ball. Frank Vogel hasn’t offered many adjustments, so there’s questions about his future with the team as well.

The Pistons are the beginning stages of a rebuild and have no expectations this season. No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham has overcome his early injury concerns and now has to improve his efficiency. Jerami Grant continues to produce big numbers, and is becoming a trade candidate as Detroit heads towards the bottom of the league standings.