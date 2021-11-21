How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors via live online stream

The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors meet in a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals, which the Raptors won 4-2. Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry are no longer in the mix but the rest of the team’s rosters have remained somewhat similar. The Warriors are looking like the best team in the league, while the Raptors are fighting to stay in the middle of the East standings. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. If you are in a local market, you can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area in Golden State or SportsNet in Toronto.

Golden State beat the Pistons with most of the big names getting a breather. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be back for this contest refreshed and ready to post big numbers. Jordan Poole has emerged as a strong contributor this year, while Andrew Wiggins has become more consistent. This team should get even better when Klay Thompson and James Wiseman return.

No Leonard and no Lowry has left the Raptors in an interesting spot. Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet form a strong core, while rookie Scottie Barnes has surprised everyone with his early play. Toronto’s bench is last in the league in points per game, so that’s a big area of concern for the Raptors going forward.