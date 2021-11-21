LeBron James ejected from Sunday’s game vs. Pistons after committing Flagrant 2 foul

It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers, and things didn’t get much better Sunday against the lowly Detroit Pistons. LeBron James, playing in his second game back from an abdominal strain, was ejected for committing a Flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. Here’s the video.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

James threw an elbow at Stewart’s face on an attempt to block him out during a free throw shot. It doesn’t matter what your star status is in the NBA; that is basically the standard for an ejection. It’s unnecessary or excessive force to the head or neck region, which James’ elbow classifies as. We’ll see if James gets a suspension from the league office, but that’s unlikely to occur. The league may ultimately hand out some fines for the ensuing scuffle and leave it at that. Here’s a video angle showing Stewart attempting to go after James later on in the sequence, clearly frustrated by the elbow.

Isaiah Stewart running after LeBron pic.twitter.com/wb23SyWYle — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 22, 2021

This is James’ second career ejection, and his streak of scoring double-digit points in games stays intact as he exited with 10. The Lakers were down to the Pistons by 12 when this ejection occurred, which is the far greater problem for a team with championship expectations this season.