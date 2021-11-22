How to watch Monday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV’s Monday doubleheader features the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers in the early game before the Philadelphia 76ers meet the Sacramento Kings in the late contest. Tipoff for Brooklyn-Cleveland is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, while Philadelphia-Sacramento is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Nets and Cavaliers squared off last Wednesday, with Brooklyn winning 109-99. Joe Harris will miss this contest for the Nets, while the Cavaliers will be without Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley. Cleveland’s defense has been on point this season, but this will be one of the toughest tests for the Cavs all year. Kevin Durant and James Harden look to keep Brooklyn’s strong play of late going.

The 76ers are getting players back after a COVID outbreak and hope to regain their form prior to the virus protocols tearing apart their roster. There’s no movement on the Ben Simmons situation at the moment but the 76ers have maintained focus on basketball. The Kings fired Luke Walton in an attempt to get things turned around but this roster is flawed and underwhelming. Another rebuild appears to be looming in Sacramento, which has not produced a playoff team in 15 consecutive seasons.