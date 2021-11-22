LeBron James suspended 1 game, Isaiah Stewart gets 2 games for Lakers-Pistons fight on Sunday

UPDATE: The NBA released a statement on the two suspension, per Shams Charania. James was suspended for “recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.” Stewart was suspensed for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing (James) in an unsportsmanlike manner.”

The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James one game after he was ejected from Sunday night’s game vs. the Detroit Pistons. James elbowed Pistons C Isaiah Stewart in the second half and it sparked a fight as well as James’ ejection with a flagrant 2 foul. Stewart was suspended two games for his role in the incident after James elbowed him.

The Lakers had been trailing by as much as 15 points before storming back to win 119-114. James had just returned to the lineup after being sidelined for two weeks due to an abdominal strain. He had been back for Friday’s game vs. the Celtics. Unless he appeals the suspension, he would serve it on Tuesday when the Lakers travel to face the Knicks.

Here’s a look at the full video. James is seen elbowing Stewart after a free throw attempt. Stewart ends up bleeding from the altercation and then goes after James. The two needed to be separated and James was tossed from the game.