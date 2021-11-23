How to watch Tuesday’s TNT games via live online stream

We’re back for the weekly TNT doubleheader. Tuesday brings Knicks-Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET and then Nuggets-Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The schedule features four teams all hanging around the .500 mark. The Knicks are 9-8 while the Lakers are 9-9. Meanwhile, the Nuggets and Blazers are both 9-8. The biggest storyline heading into this doubleheader is LeBron James’ suspension. The Lakers star elbowed Isaiah Stewart in the face and received a one-game suspension for his Flagrant 2 foul.

The Knicks come into Tuesday’s game as a six-point favorite against the Lakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 214.5. The Knicks are -240 on the moneyline while the Lakers are +195. The Trail Blazers are 5.5-point favorites over the Nuggets and the total is installed at 213.5. The Trail Blazers are -240 on the moneyline while the Nuggets are +195.