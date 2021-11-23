How to watch Lakers vs. Knicks via live online stream

The Knicks play host to the Lakers on Tuesday evening in the first half of the weekly TNT doubleheader. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Spectrum Sportsnet will air the game locally in the LA market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Lakers come into the game with a 9-9 record, having beaten the Pistons 121-116 on Sunday. Notably, LA will be without LeBron James after his brief return from injury. James committed a flagrant 2 foul this past weekend and received a one-game suspension he will serve on Tuesday.

The Knicks come into the game with a 9-8 record, coming off a 109-103 win over the Bulls on Sunday. Derrick Rose is questionable for the game, Taj Gibson is doubtful, and Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out.