How to watch 76ers vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Philadelphia 76ers (10-8) will continue their road trip in Northern California as they take on the Golden State Warriors (15-2) at Chase Center on Thursday. The Warriors are the top team in the league at the moment, losing only two games through their first 17 outings. The Sixers sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference after a 102-94 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The game is set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Sixers just went through a five-game losing streak after starting the season off strong. They snapped that skid with a win over the Nuggets last week, but lost to the Trail Blazers and are now 2-6 in their last eight outings. Their struggles perfectly line up with how long Joel Embiid (COVID-19) has been sidelined, as he’s missed their last eight games straight. While he eyes his return, the Sixers were also without both Tobias Harris (hip) and Seth Curry (back) in their win over the Nuggets on Monday. They remain day-to-day as the Sixers will look to hold their own against the Warriors.

Golden State has been the best team in the league through the first quarter of the season, with Stephen Curry leading the way. He’s the league’s second-leading scorer averaging 28.4 points per game, only surpassed by Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant who averages 28.5. The Dubs will look to win their fifth straight game after coming off a 119-104 win over the Raptors at home on Sunday. They’ll be a little more rested than Philadelphia, who have been on the road for five games straight. Golden State sits at the top of the league with a 15-2 record and are 9-1 at home, making it a very tough match-up for a banged up 76ers team.