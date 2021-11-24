How to watch Lakers vs. Pacers via live online stream

The Indiana Pacers host the Los Angeles Lakers the night before Thanksgiving in a game that should see LeBron James back on the court after a one-game suspension. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET and it’s a rare Lakers game not getting a national broadcast.

Fans in the Lakers market can catch the game on Spectrum SportsNet and fans in the Pacers market can watch the game on Bally Sports Indiana. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

The Lakers are 9-10 and in ninth place in the Western Conference following Tuesday’s 106-100 loss to the Knicks. The team was without James, and was uncertain about Anthony Davis due to a non-COVID illness. AD ended up playing and should be fine for Wednesday’s game. James is dealing with a rectus abdominis strain, but seems likely to play on Wednesday.

The Pacers are 8-11 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference following Monday’s 109-77 win over the Bulls. Caris LeVert is questionable for Wednesday, but has also not missed a game this season.

Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and total points is installed at 217.5. The Pacers are -165 on the moneyline while the Lakers are +145.