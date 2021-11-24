How to watch ESPN NBA games on Wednesday night via live stream

NBA on ESPN continues Wednesday night with two of the 13 games being broadcast nationally on ESPN. The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center starting at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Kevin Durant and the Nets are riding a three-game winning streak, most recently taking down the Cavaliers 117-112 on Monday. Durant is the league’s leading scorer, averaging 28.5 points per game as the Nets are off to a very strong start. They sit at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 13-5 record, and surprisingly they’ve been even better on the road than they have been at home, boasting a 7-2 record outside of Barclays Center. The Celtics are also on a three-game winning streak as they near the end of their four-game home stand. They’re 5-3 at home on the season and 7-3 in their last 10, so they’ll hope to grab another win at home against the Nets before they head out on the road.

A banged up Philadelphia 76ers team will take on the league’s current best team, the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers have been without star center Joel Embiid (COVID-19) for the last eight games, and they’ve gone just 2-6 in that stretch. They were also without key players Tobias Harris (hip) and Seth Curry (back) in their win over the Kings on Monday. The Warriors have been lights out for the majority of the season so far, with Stephen Curry leading the way averaging 28.4 points per game. The Dubs will look to win their fifth straight game with a victory over the Sixers.