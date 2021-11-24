Report: Sixers optimistic Joel Embiid can return to lineup Saturday vs. Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid could return to the lineup Saturday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday afternoon. Embiid is ramping up training this week in practice and the team is optimistic the All-Star can get back in the lineup to start the weekend.

If Embiid is unable to go on Saturday, Charania reports the Sixers center could end up being back Monday vs. the Orlando Magic. Either way, the Sixers will be getting a key piece back in the fold soon. The team has been treading water dealing with Covid-19 protocols and injuries to key players like Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry. Since Embiid was placed in protocols, the Sixers are 2-6.

We could see the Sixers take it easy with Embiid when he returns to the lineup. That could mean a minutes restriction to start out so he doesn’t injure himself going too hard. Andre Drummond will head back to the bench with Embiid back at center. Drummond was a strong DFS and season-long fantasy basketball option while Embiid was out. Once he is back, Drummond may still hold some value depending on how the Sixers handle things. Drummond is also worth hanging onto in season-long formats given his role when players are injured.