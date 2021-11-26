How to watch Kings vs. Lakers via live online stream

The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers face off Friday in a classic Pacific division showdown. These teams are remembered for their battles during the early 2000s but the rivalry has become quite one-sided in the last decade.

Fans in the Kings market can catch the game on NBC Sports California and fans in the Lakers market can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

The Kings have already fired head coach Luke Walton this season, and might start blowing up the roster soon to prepare for another rebuild. Sacramento’s best players haven’t made the jump to superstardom, and there’s clearly some tension in the locker room when it comes to roles. The youngsters look promising but the Kings can’t keep banking on promise. Luckily, Sacramento is only 2.5 games out of a spot in the play-in tournament.

If it wasn’t for LeBron James, the Lakers would’ve suffered another tough defeat at the hands of the Pacers. The King willed the team to victory in overtime and appears ready to carry the roster he had a hand in signing off on. Anthony Davis might be back after missing Wednesday’s game with an illness, which would be a big boost to an otherwise floundering Lakers team.