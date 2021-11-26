How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors will meet up Friday evening in a rematch of the 2019 Western conference finals. The Warriors are looking like the team that went to five straight Finals in the early part of this season, while the Blazers are still hovering around .500 under new head coach Chauncey Billups.

Fans in the Blazers market can catch the game on Root Sports Northwest and fans in the Warriors market can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

Portland continues to be a force at home, going 9-1 in the Moda Center. The problem has been road games, where the Trail Blazers are 1-8 this season. Defense has also been an issue and has plagued Portland for the last several years. There’s a cloud of investigations hovering over the organization, which certainly has played a part in the team’s struggles.

It feels like 2015 again, when the Warriors won their first championship of the Splash Bros era. Stephen Curry is the clear MVP frontrunner according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and he’s been getting plenty of help. Klay Thompson has returned to practice, meaning Golden State’s roster might become even more deadly in the coming weeks.