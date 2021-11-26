How to watch Bucks vs. Nuggets via live online stream

NBA TV will have Friday’s contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, expected to be among the handful of contending teams in the association this year. The Bucks are starting to get healthy again, while the Nuggets have injury issues across the board. The game is expected to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be behind Stephen Curry in the MVP race, but the Bucks star is carrying a limited roster at times. Brook Lopez remains out indefinitely, although Milwaukee’s other rotation players have stepped up in his absence. With Khris Middleton back, the Bucks will start climbing up the standings soon.

The Nuggets might be without Nikola Jokic in this game, who is dealing with a wrist issue. Denver is already down Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., so Jokic’s absence becomes more of an issue each day. The Nuggets have rarely had all three players healthy at the same time, which has been a bit of a bummer for the organization and fans. Luckily, there’s enough teams below them in the West to keep the Nuggets in playoff position despite the setbacks.