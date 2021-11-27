How to watch Suns vs. Nets via live online stream

NBA TV has one of the best games of the early season on tap Saturday when the red-hot Phoenix Suns meet the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. The Suns are on a 15-game winning streak, while the Nets are 8-2 in their last 10 games and come in with two days off.

Phoenix has gotten into a groove during this winning streak. Chris Paul and Devin Booker are picking up where they left off last season, with the latter averaging 24.1 points per game during the streak. The biggest surprise this season has been Phoenix’s defensive efficiency, which is third in the league.

The Nets are still going to be without sharpshooter Joe Harris, but the Kevin Durant-James Harden tandem should be intact. Brooklyn has put the Kyrie Irving drama aside and focused on basketball, leading to good things over the last three weeks. After starting 2-3, the Nets enter Saturday’s contest at 14-5. This team has the stars to snap Phoenix’s streak.