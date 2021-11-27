John Wall expresses desire to return to court for Rockets

The Houston Rockets are working with John Wall to have the point guard return to the court, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Wall has been a healthy scratch as it was previously reported he and the team were working on a trade. The point guard has apparently changed his mind and will likely be on the court soon.

The Rockets are at the bottom of the league, so Wall’s decision likely has to do with the guard trying to boost his trade value. There obviously haven’t been many deals coming in for Wall over the first month of the season, and that’s largely due to him sitting on the bench. Wall has suffered some serious injuries in the past and has a huge contract, so trading for him would be tough when organizations haven’t seen him in action.

If Wall does return to the court and produce well, the Nets and 76ers could emerge as potential suitors. Both have the assets to make a move and the appropriate salary filler.