How to watch Warriors vs. Clippers via live online stream

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers meet Sunday in a battle of two contending teams. The Warriors look like their usual selves from the dynasty days, while the Clippers are holding their own despite Kawhi Leonard’s absence from the lineup.

Fans in the Warriors market can catch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and fans in the Clippers market can watch the game on Bally Sports SoCal. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

Stephen Curry is the MVP frontrunner, Klay Thompson is practicing again and Golden State’s rotation is clicking. Players like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have emerged as strong starters during the first month of the season, and Draymond Green has bounced back after some down seasons. Once Thompson comes back, this team will truly realize its potential.

Paul George is carrying the Clippers offensively this season. The star forward has taken a step with Leonard out, making sure the team can compete with what it has. Nicolas Batum has regained his form as a strong rotation piece, and Reggie Jackson continues to make the most of his opportunities. This Clippers team could be dangerous if Leonard does come back late in the season.