How to watch Pistons vs. Lakers via live online stream

One week after LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart started a scuffle resulting in James’ ejection, the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers meet once again. This is the final meeting between the two sides in the regular season and will tip at at 9:30 p.m. ET from Los Angeles. Hopefully, this will be a more peaceful encounter for both teams.

Fans in the Pistons market can catch the game on Bally Sports Detroit and fans in the Lakers market can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

It’s been a predictably rough season for the Pistons, who are undergoing a rebuild. Cade Cunningham’s inefficiency is worrying but at least the rookie is playing in games now after having an injury early. Killian Hayes is dealing with a nagging thumb issue, while Saddiq Bey appears to be plateauing. Jerami Grant is the team’s best player at the moment but he could be a trade candidate if things don’t improve record-wise.

The Lakers haven’t had many answers for their problems early in the season, and it’s becoming clear the stars aren’t making the necessary sacrifices right now. Los Angeles is struggling on the defensive end in particular, which was evident in Friday’s triple-overtime loss to the Kings. The Lakers gave up 141 points, failing to make key stops when they needed to. If things don’t get turned around fast, Frank Vogel could be heading out the door.