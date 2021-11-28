Report: Bucks sign DeMarcus Cousins to non-guaranteed deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have added All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins on a non-guaranteed deal, according to Shams Charania. The signing comes as Bucks starting center Brook Lopez remains sidelined indefinitely.

This is a good situation for Cousins, who has struggled through some major injuries over the last few seasons. The big man was a dominant force in Sacramento and had some good moments with the Pelicans before bouncing around with the Rockets, Lakers, and Warriors. He was most recently on the Clippers.

Cousins has averaged 20.4 points per game in his career, but most of that came during his peak seasons with the Kings. The Bucks will likely attempt to work him slowly into the rotation and use him as a filler option for Lopez, assuming Cousins does suit up for the team. With the contract being non-guaranteed, the Bucks are obviously unsure about how the big man will perform if he returns to the floor.