How to watch Heat vs. Nuggets via live online stream

NBA TV will host Monday’s contest between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. Fans might remember the earlier encounter between the two teams, when Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris committed some hard fouls resulting in a scuffle and fines. Jokic is questionable to play in the game with a wrist injury, while Morris has been sidelined since the incident. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

After getting swept from the playoffs a year ago, the Heat are looking like a contender. The offseason additions have paid off, and Tyler Herro is making the leap. Jimmy Butler could sneak his way up the MVP odds as the season moves along. The Heat do have to ensure they stay consistent offensively, but their defense remains one of the best in the league.

If injuries didn’t exist, the Nuggets would be in a prime spot this year. Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have rarely seen the floor together in meaningful basketball games, which is a problem for a franchise trying to take the next step. If the reigning MVP doesn’t play in this game, it could be another tough night for Denver.