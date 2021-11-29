 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Power Rankings: No. 1 Warriors meet No. 2 Suns twice in four days as calendar turns to December

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings after the sixth week of the 2021-22 regular season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns fight for position during the game on May 11, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
The 2021-22 NBA season enters December and several teams have started to kick things into high gear. This week will be of particular interest to NBA fans as the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, both retaining their spots as the top two teams in the rankings, face off twice in a span of four days. One team is looking to re-capture the feeling of its recent dynasty while the other looks to erase the sting of a Finals loss last year. This could be a preview of the Western conference finals.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat continue to prove they’re for real after some great offseason additions. The Heat did have some injury concerns with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but have managed to stay near the top of the East. Tyler Herro is the frontrunner for Most Improved Player according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers should see themselves climb up the rankings soon. Milwaukee has already started to get back in the standings with a seven-game winning streak, while Philadelphia saw Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid return after COVID protocols wrecked that roster.

The Los Angeles Lakers got their act together somewhat with wins over the Pacers and Pistons, but also came out on the wrong end of a three-overtime loss to the Kings. Los Angeles gets Sacramento again this week and while something is still amiss, this is a team entering a stretch of the season it should do well in.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 7 of the NBA season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 7

Rank Team Previous Rank
1 Golden State Warriors 1
2 Phoenix Suns 2
3 Brooklyn Nets 3
4 Miami Heat 6
5 Utah Jazz 4
6 Milwaukee Bucks 7
7 Chicago Bulls 5
8 Washington Wizards 8
9 Los Angeles Clippers 13
10 Dallas Mavericks 14
11 Charlotte Hornets 11
12 Denver Nuggets 9
13 Philadelphia 76ers 10
14 New York Knicks 15
15 Portland Trail Blazers 18
16 Los Angeles Lakers 19
17 Atlanta Hawks 12
18 Boston Celtics 17
19 Minnesota Timberwolves 23
20 Cleveland Cavaliers 16
21 Memphis Grizzlies 20
22 Toronto Raptors 21
23 Indiana Pacers 22
24 Sacramento Kings 24
25 Oklahoma City Thunder 25
26 San Antonio Spurs 27
27 Detroit Pistons 26
28 Orlando Magic 28
29 New Orleans Pelicans 29
30 Houston Rockets 30

