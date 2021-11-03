How to watch Hornets vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Charlotte Hornets meet the Golden State Warriors Wednesday in a matchup between an up-and-coming Eastern conference squad and a bonafide Western conference contender. You can catch all the action at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Hornets have quietly been acquiring talented pieces in the draft and seemed to finally land the franchise star in LaMelo Ball. The reigning Rookie of the Year hopes to take his game to the next level as the Hornets seek a playoff berth. Head coach James Borrego is going with a new look for his rotations, so we’ll see if that approach finally pays off this year.

The Warriors could’ve taken Ball but opted for James Wiseman instead. The center is not yet cleared for action, so there won’t be the showdown between draft class mates. Stephen Curry is looking like the MVP and is favored to win according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Golden State’s rotation looks solid, and should only improve once Wiseman and Klay Thompson return.