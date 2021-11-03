How to watch ESPN NBA games on Wednesday night via live stream

NBA Wednesday on ESPN returns with two marquee matchups, as the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets meet in the early game before the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors battle in the late contest. You can catch all the action beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Hawks and Nets have struggled to find their rhythm out of the gate, but for different reasons. Atlanta’s rotation is still a bit wonky, and it’ll need to be adjusted as the season goes on depending on how the perimeter shooters are clicking. John Collins also needs to improve his play after signing a max deal in the offseason. James Harden has not been able to cope with the league’s new officiating rules. If he doesn’t get his act together, the Nets are in serious trouble. And of course, there’s no sign of Kyrie Irving returning any time soon.

The Hornets have gotten off to a strong start, hoping to avoid the play-in tournament this season in what is a make-or-break situation for head coach James Borrego. LaMelo Ball is showing great command of Charlotte’s offense, and gets to go up against the team that passed on him during the draft. The Warriors won’t have any issues with that, as they’re looking like title contenders behind odds-on MVP favorite Stephen Curry. Golden State’s free agent signings have worked out, and the roster should take another jump when Klay Thompson and James Wiseman return.