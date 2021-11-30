How to watch Tuesday’s TNT games via live online stream

This is one of the better, more anticipated Tuesday night TNT slates of the young season. On the East coast we’ve got the Brooklyn Nets taking on the New York Knicks in the cross-bureau rivalry. On the West coast, we have the Golden State Warriors going down to face the Phoenix Suns.

The Nets are on top of the Eastern Conference despite having a pretty rocky start to the season. Kyrie Irving hasn’t played a game yet and remains out indefinitely due to not being vaccinated against Covid-19. Joe Harris had ankle surgery on Monday and is out 4-8 weeks. Blake Griffin has fallen out of the rotation. Still, Brooklyn is 14-6 and in good shape.

The Knicks aren’t in as good shape as the Nets. At 11-9, the Knicks aren’t really where they thought they’d be after the first month and a half of the season. Kemba Walker has also fallen out of the rotation for the Knicks in favor of Alec Burks. The reigning Most Improved Player Julius Randle has regressed back to the norm. One of the few bright spots has been second-year forward Obi Toppin.

The Dubs got some good news with SG Klay Thompson returning soon. There isn’t a set date for Thompson’s long-awaited return, though he was assigned to G League Santa Cruz over the weekend. Thompson could play on Dec. 3 in the G League, which will be must-see TV. Other than that, it’s been arguably the Dubs’ best start to the season ever. They’re 18-2 and haven’t lost a game by more than four points.

The Suns are right on the Dubs’ tail at 17-3 and haven’t lost a game in over a month. Phoenix is doing it mostly through team basketball, which sounds cliche and campy, but is somewhat true. The Suns are efficient on offense and don’t make many mistakes. Devin Booker is up to 40/1 to win MVP and could help his cause a bit by having a big game against the favorite in Stephen Curry.