How to watch Warriors vs. Suns via live online stream

The top two teams in the NBA face off in Arizona on Tuesday night. The Phoenix Suns (17-3) will host the Golden State Warriors (18-2). Since starting the season 1-3, the Suns haven’t lost a game, which is sort of insane to think about. Phoenix will seek its 17th straight win in its toughest test of the regular season so far.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The biggest news surrounding the Warriors isn’t even going on in San Francisco. Klay Thompson was assigned to G League Santa Cruz and could play in a game on Dec. 3. Thompson is expected to be back around Christmas time or early in 2022. Golden State has been fine without the All-Star guard. The Dubs have ripped off seven wins in a row and haven’t lost a game by more than four points all season.

The Suns just swept a four-game road trip with back-to-back wins over New York teams. While Stephen Curry may be the MVP favorite right now at +135, it’s surprising the Suns don’t have anyone at the top of the board. Phoenix has done a great job winning games through team basketball and defense. Devin Booker is 40/1 to win MVP and he’s looking like a decent bet as a long shot if the Suns can keep this up.