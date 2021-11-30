 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Warriors vs. Suns via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Tuesday’s TNT game between the Warriors and Suns.

By Jovan C. Alford
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates scoring a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of the game at Staples Center on November 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp; Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The top two teams in the NBA face off in Arizona on Tuesday night. The Phoenix Suns (17-3) will host the Golden State Warriors (18-2). Since starting the season 1-3, the Suns haven’t lost a game, which is sort of insane to think about. Phoenix will seek its 17th straight win in its toughest test of the regular season so far.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The biggest news surrounding the Warriors isn’t even going on in San Francisco. Klay Thompson was assigned to G League Santa Cruz and could play in a game on Dec. 3. Thompson is expected to be back around Christmas time or early in 2022. Golden State has been fine without the All-Star guard. The Dubs have ripped off seven wins in a row and haven’t lost a game by more than four points all season.

The Suns just swept a four-game road trip with back-to-back wins over New York teams. While Stephen Curry may be the MVP favorite right now at +135, it’s surprising the Suns don’t have anyone at the top of the board. Phoenix has done a great job winning games through team basketball and defense. Devin Booker is 40/1 to win MVP and he’s looking like a decent bet as a long shot if the Suns can keep this up.

