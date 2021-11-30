How to watch Lakers vs. Kings via live online stream

The Sacramento Kings head to STAPLES Center to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET.

Fans in the Lakers market can catch the game on Spectrum SportsNet and fans in the Kings market can watch the game on NBC Sports California. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

The Lakers enter this game at 11-11 but have won three of their past five games. Los Angeles has two wins over the Detroit Pistons in that span. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are still trying to mesh together. It may take a while and we don’t even know if it’ll actually end up working out. James is questionable to play against the Kings due to a nagging abdominal injury that forced him to miss several weeks. Anthony Davis is probable .... again.

The Kings are 2-2 since firing head coach Luke Walton and replacing him with Alvin Gentry. A few of those wins are against playoff-caliber teams in the Lakers and Trail Blazers, so the Gentry era is off to an OK start. The Kings will likely be without F Harrison Barnes for Tuesday’s game. He’s been dealing with a foot injury. Moe Harkless is also on the injury report as questionable to play with a knee injury.