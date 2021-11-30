DeMarcus Cousins available to make Bucks debut Wednesday vs. Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks might be getting immediate contributions from newly signed center DeMarcus Cousins, who is available for the team Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets to make his debut. Cousins signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the defending champions and hopes to boost his value ahead of free agency.

The long-time Sacramento Kings star has bounced around the league over the last few seasons, attempting to battle through several injuries to stick with a team. He’s no longer the 20 points-per-game scorer but Cousins can still provide value in spurts while getting healthier.

The Bucks desperately need some depth on the interior with Brook Lopez sidelined indefinitely, so Cousins fits well. He’ll benefit from playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is among the contenders to win league MVP again.

From a betting standpoint, don’t expect Cousins to move the line much. The Bucks are likely to be favored against the Hornets already, and the big man might not even play major minutes. From a fantasy perspective, it’s also best to wait and see what his role might look like before rushing to add him in to a roster or in DFS lineups.