Klay Thompson hits game-winning three-pointer in G-League Warriors scrimmage [VIDEO]

The Golden State Warriors are off to a 18-2 start this season behind MVP frontrunner according to DraftKings Sportsbook Stephen Curry and a host of role players. Golden State could somehow get even better, with All-Star guard Klay Thompson and promising big man James Wiseman on the mend slowly. Both are with the Santa Cruz Warriors right now, Golden State’s G-League team.

Thompson is the big question mark, coming off two major leg injuries in the last two seasons. His shooting prowess makes him and Curry the league’s best backcourt, and his defensive chops on the perimeter are valuable in clutch situations. For now, the shooting looks to be just fine.

Klay Thompson hits the game-winning 3 in scrimmage today. pic.twitter.com/m1mtRhqwOu — Kevin Danna (@kevo408) November 30, 2021

Thompson looks fluid and is moving well as he dribbles up the court before rising up and canning the trey. We’ll see if the Warriors make Thompson go through some games in the G-League before bringing him back up to the primary squad. Many expect Thompson to return in late December, with Christmas Day being a real possibility.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are +600 to win the NBA title and +300 to win the West. Those odds will surely improve if Thompson returns at 100 percent.