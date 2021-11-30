When can LeBron James return from health and safety protocols?

Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James was placed into health and safety protocols on Tuesday night and will miss the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings. James entered the game questionable due to his lingering abdominal strain. Despite the injury, James will have to sit out at least Tuesday. James has said that he is vaccinated against Covid-19, which would mean he may not be in health and safety protocols for long. Once we know whether or not James tested positive, we’ll know more about how long he could be out.

When can LeBron James return from Covid protocols?

Since LeBron has come out and said he’s vaccinated, he isn’t subject to a seven-day quarantine. He’ll need to be tested for seven days but we still don’t know if James has tested positive for Covid-19. If that is the case, he could miss extended time, at least 10 days while isolated. If James was a close contact and rapid tests come back negative, he won’t have to remain sidelined long.

James could also test positive and as long as he returns two negative tests within 24 hours, he can come out of health and safety protocols. So if LeBron is positive for Covid-19, he can miss as many as one game — Tuesday vs. the Kings — or up to five games.